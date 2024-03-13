544 killed in road accidents in February: Road Safety Foundation

A total of 544 have been killed in 583 road accidents across the country in February, according to data compiled by the Road Safety Foundation.

The accidents also left 867 people injured.

Road Safety Foundation prepared the report based on data from nine national dailies, seven online news portals, and electronic media.

A number of 79 women and 82 children were among those who lost their lives.

According to the vehicle-wise statistics of casualties in the accidents, 206 people died in 187 motorcycle accidents, which is 37.86% of the total deaths.

Deaths from motorcycle accidents comprise 32.07% of the deaths.

Meanwhile, 109 pedestrians were killed in the accident, which is 20.03% of the total fatalities.

According to the Road Safety Foundation's monitoring and analysis, 173 (29.67%) of the accidents occurred on national highways, 234 (40.13%) on regional roads, 93 (15.95%) on rural roads, 72 (12.34%) on city roads and 11 (1.88%) occurred in other locations.

Of the accidents, 97 (16.63%) were head-on collisions, 278 (47.68%) lost control, 113 (19.38%) pedestrians were hit/pushed, 81 (13.89%) rear-end vehicles and 14 (2.40%) occurred due to other causes.

Besides six people were killed and two were injured in four boating accidents. Also, 28 people were killed and 66 injured in 34 railway accidents.

A number of 866 vehicles were involved in the accidents in February.

According to the report, Chattogram division has the highest number of accidents at 126 and Dhaka division has the highest number of fatalities at 120.

Earlier, a total of 512 have been killed in 517 road accidents across the country in December, according to data compiled by the Road Safety Foundation.