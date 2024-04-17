At least 11 killed as truck ploughs thru multiple vehicles in Jhalakathi

At least 11 were killed and 25 others injured when a speeding truck ran through several vehicles before plunging into a roadside ditch near Gabkhan bridge in the Jhalakathi municipality area on Wednesday, police said.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident occurred around 1:30pm when the truck ploughed through ten vehicles, including an auto-rickshaw and a private car, standing in front of the toll gate.

It then hurtled into the roadside ditch, leaving eleven dead and 25 others injured, said Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.

The injured were taken to different hospitals.