2 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Chattogram

Two people were killed and four others injured when a bus rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar highway in Patiya upazila of Chattogram district on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Abu Bakkar Tasif, 18 of Chandanaish upazila and Nurul Amin, 27 of Cox's Bazar district.

Toufiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Patiya Crossing Highway Police said the accident occurred near Kharna Chairman Ghat area around 10 pm when the Chattogram-bound 'Marsa Paribahan' hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, leaving six people injured.

Later, they were taken to Chandanaish BGS Trust Hospital where the doctors declared two of them dead.