US trade deficit narrows in July; exports at record high

USA

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 07:07 pm

Related News

US trade deficit narrows in July; exports at record high

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 07:07 pm
The OOCL Europe is docked at the Port of Newark in Newark, New Jersey U.S. November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The OOCL Europe is docked at the Port of Newark in Newark, New Jersey U.S. November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The US trade deficit narrowed in July as exports hit a record high, a trend that could see trade continuing to contribute to gross domestic product in the third quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that the trade deficit declined 12.6% to $70.6 billion. Exports of goods and services edged up 0.2% to $259.3 billion, while imports fell 2.9% to $329.9 billion.

Trade added 1.42 percentage points to GDP in the second quarter, despite an overall contraction in economic activity, after being a drag for seven straight quarters.

World+Biz / Global Economy

US trade / export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new British prime minister Mary Elizabeth Truss. Photo: Reuters

Liz Truss hopes to follow in the footsteps of Iron Lady Thatcher

5h | Panorama
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Dry fish: Source of protein and income

7h | In Focus
January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How will Bangladesh be benefitted by diesel, gas from India?

How will Bangladesh be benefitted by diesel, gas from India?

2h | Videos
North Korea sides with Russia in Russo-Ukrainian war

North Korea sides with Russia in Russo-Ukrainian war

3h | Videos
Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

4h | Videos
Liz Truss made new UK PM

Liz Truss made new UK PM

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 