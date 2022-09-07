US trade deficit narrows in July; exports at record high

The OOCL Europe is docked at the Port of Newark in Newark, New Jersey U.S. November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The US trade deficit narrowed in July as exports hit a record high, a trend that could see trade continuing to contribute to gross domestic product in the third quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that the trade deficit declined 12.6% to $70.6 billion. Exports of goods and services edged up 0.2% to $259.3 billion, while imports fell 2.9% to $329.9 billion.

Trade added 1.42 percentage points to GDP in the second quarter, despite an overall contraction in economic activity, after being a drag for seven straight quarters.