Export of plastic products witnesses nearly 18% growth during July-April of FY24

Economy

BSS
04 May, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 06:22 pm

Related News

Export of plastic products witnesses nearly 18% growth during July-April of FY24

The strategic export target for the plastic sector in the current fiscal year (FY24) has been set at $275 million

BSS
04 May, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 06:22 pm
Plastic products. Photo: Freepik
Plastic products. Photo: Freepik

The export of plastic products witnessed a healthy growth of nearly 18% during the July-April period of the current fiscal year (FY24) fetching $201.09 million due to competitive price advantage and creation of newer markets.

According to the latest statistics of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), this was the highest volume of export of plastic items during the 10-month period compared to the same period of the previous fiscal years.

The Bangladeshi plastic products are basically being exported to the United States of America (USA), Canada, European Union (EU), China, India and Nepal. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the research findings of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), the majority of Bangladesh's exportable plastic items are tableware and kitchenware.

Talking to BSS, Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) President Shamim Ahmed said the competitive price of locally-made plastic items has played the key role in the export growth of this sector.

"The local manufacturers are now making world-class plastic items. This is encouraging the foreigners to buy plastic items from Bangladesh. Newer markets are being created for this sector which is helping to expand its export market," he added.

Noting that the country's plastic sector mainly represents the SME sector, Shamim said entrepreneurs in this sector are currently facing challenges in effectively marketing their products abroad.

"If the local market for plastic items can be effectively tapped abroad, it could potentially double export earnings from this sector," he added.

The BPGMEA president also urged the government to direct the foreign missions abroad for helping to find out newer markets for the Bangladeshi plastic manufacturers.

Citing that the corporate tax rate alongside the other taxes in plastic sector are high compared to the RMG sector, Shamim demanded of the government to lower such tax rates to boost the country's export earnings from the plastic sector.

Talking to the national news agency, Marketing Director of PRAN-RFL Group Kamruzzaman Kamal said although the export receipts from this sector in the last fiscal year (FY23) was not so satisfactory, but the export earnings from this plastic sector would make a turnaround in this year due to the improvement in the developed economy.

According to the data from the BPGMEA, the local plastic manufacturers are now exporting more than 142 items abroad including film plastic, household items, garment accessories. The industry insiders hoped that the export of plastic items would cross US$250 million in this fiscal year.

As per the statistics of the EPB, the export of plastic items during the July-April period of the last fiscal year (FY23) totaled $170.6 million. 

The strategic export target for the plastic sector in the current fiscal year (FY24) has been set at $275 million. 

The global market size of plastic products is worth $600 billion.

Top News

plastic / export / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

10h | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

1d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

2h | Videos
Why are people suddenly leaving Canada?

Why are people suddenly leaving Canada?

30m | Videos
How to recover stock market losses

How to recover stock market losses

3h | Videos
That is why Finland joined NATO

That is why Finland joined NATO

7h | Videos