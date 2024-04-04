Global export of man-made fibre to rise by 10% by 2030: Study

Bangladesh should expedite the making of garment from the man-made fibre (MMF) as the global export of such apparel will increase to 60% in 2030 from 50% in 2022, according to a new study.

By 2030 the global export of garment will grow to $1,121 billion in 2030 from $953 billion in 2022, the data of a study by Price Waterhouse Cooper (Pwc) said today (4 April).

The organisation shared the findings of the study at a press conference held at the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) office.

The PWC conducted the study on behalf of the BGMEA as Bangladesh wants to export $100 billion worth of apparel by 2030.