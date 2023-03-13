4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building

USA

AP/UNB
13 March, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 11:08 am

Related News

4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building

AP/UNB
13 March, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 11:08 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A news report said four people died in a Sunday night shooting at a Dallas apartment building.

WFAA-TV reported police have confirmed officers were called for a report of a shooting around 7:10 p.m. in the Northwest Dallas area.

The station reported police said four people were discovered with gunshot wounds and all of the victims died at the scene. No information on the victims was immediately available.

Police said there was no perceived threat to the public, WFAA reported.

World+Biz

Dallas / Shooting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) and Ali Shamkhani (right), Iran&#039;s Supreme National Security Council secretary, chat during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Saudi-Iran agreement is less than meets the eye

3h | Panorama
Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

3h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Greet the summer with cool shades

4h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

When death does not put an end to suffering

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A pleasure tour for BSMMU kidney patients

A pleasure tour for BSMMU kidney patients

1h | TBS Stories
The cost of going to a movie theater in Pakistan is also high

The cost of going to a movie theater in Pakistan is also high

1h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

19h | TBS SPORTS
The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 