Sri Lanka acting president asks parliamentary speaker to nominate new prime minister

Sri Lanka Crisis

Reuters
13 July, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 10:09 pm

Ranil Wickremesinghe. Photo: Reuters
Ranil Wickremesinghe. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka's acting president and prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has asked the speaker of parliament to nominate a new prime minister, his media team said on Wednesday after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country.

"Acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has informed Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a prime minister who is acceptable to both the government and opposition," the team said in a statement.

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe takes over as acting president: Report

Protesters, angered by a severe economic crisis, have sought the ousting of both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe.

'Do what is necessary...': Sri Lanka PM's message to police, military

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has authorised the prime minister to carry out presidential duties after the president fled to the Maldives amid protests on Wednesday.

 

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Sri Lanka / Ranil Wickremesinghe

