PM Hasina eyes Sri Lankan investment in Bangladesh's tourism sector: FM Hasan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi on 10 June 2014. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (10 June) sought Sri Lankan investment in Bangladesh's tourism sector for mutual benefits of both the countries.

She made the request during a courtesy meeting with President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi this morning. Both the leaders attended the oath-taking of India's newly elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

"A discussion was held on how Sri Lankan investment can come to Bangladesh in its tourism sector as Sri Lanka is much ahead in tourism sector," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told reporters after the meeting.

The two leaders also held a detailed discussion on mutual cooperation in agriculture and maritime sectors, he said.

"The meeting was just a courtesy call. But the entire gamut of bilateral relations was discussed elaborately," Hasan said.

The Sri Lankan president thanked Bangladesh's premier for helping his country financially in this critical time.

Hasina invited Wicremensinghe to visit Bangladesh.

The Sri Lankan president said he has a desire to visit Bangladesh, but his country is going to the election.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan were present during the briefing.