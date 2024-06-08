Love knows no borders: Sri Lankan woman marries Ctg youth in Fatikchhari

Love knows no borders: Sri Lankan woman marries Ctg youth in Fatikchhari

The couple, who met and fell in love in Dubai, tied the knot on Thursday in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram district

Bangladeshi man Mohammad Morshed and Sri Lankan woman Pachla, who met and fell in love in Dubai ties the knot in Chattogram&#039;s Fatikchhari on Thursday. Photo: Collected
Bangladeshi man Mohammad Morshed and Sri Lankan woman Pachla, who met and fell in love in Dubai ties the knot in Chattogram's Fatikchhari on Thursday. Photo: Collected

A 23-year-old Sri Lankan woman named Pachla has travelled to Chattogram to marry her beloved, Mohammad Morshed, a 28-year-old Bangladeshi man working in Dubai.

The couple, who met and fell in love in Dubai, tied the knot on Thursday (8 June) in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram district.

The marriage ceremony took place the following day at the residence of Morshed's family, located in the Munafkhil area.

Md Rakib, Morshed's younger brother, shared details about the couple's journey.

"My brother and sister-in-law met in Dubai. They have known each other for 2-3 years and decided to get married," he said. Pachla's family also travelled to Bangladesh to attend the wedding.

Despite efforts to keep the event private, news of the cross-national marriage quickly spread. Locals and relatives flocked to Morshed's house to witness the unique union.

