Ferry service between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to launch soon

A passenger ferry service between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is set to launch soon.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh and President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka have initiated discussions on a free trade agreement (FTA), reports the dailymirror.

The discussions took place during the recent meeting between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the Sri Lankan daily.

Taking to X, President Wickremesinghe said, "I committed to sending Sri Lankan agricultural experts to study Bangladesh's methods. We also talked about a free trade agreement and a potential passenger ferry service between our countries. She [PM Hasina] invited me to the BIMSTEC Summit, but due to elections, PM Dinesh Gunawardena and FM Ali Sabry will attend representing me. She expressed satisfaction with Sri Lanka's economic progress, and I assured a visit to Bangladesh after the elections."

Meanwhile, Wickremesinghe said during his meeting with S Jaishankar, discussions revolved around resuming development projects with Indian investments, India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, and plans for an industrial zone in Trincomalee.

"I informed him about the new Economic Transformation Act, the Truth and Reconciliation Bill, and updates on agricultural modernisation and fishermen's issues. He expressed plans to visit Sri Lanka soon to oversee progress and coordinate Prime Minister Modi's visit," he wrote.