S Africa's ex-president Zuma sent to jail, immediately released

Africa

BSS/AFP
11 August, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 01:05 pm

Related News

S Africa's ex-president Zuma sent to jail, immediately released

Zuma was ordered to report back to prison and arrived at 6am local time at a detention facility in Estcourt, northwest of Durban, where was "admitted into the system"

BSS/AFP
11 August, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 01:05 pm
S Africa&#039;s ex-president Zuma sent to jail, immediately released

South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma reported back to jail on Friday only to be swiftly released, the government said in the latest twist in the judicial saga over his contempt of court sentence.

Zuma was ordered to report back to prison and arrived at 6am local time at a detention facility in Estcourt, northwest of Durban, where was "admitted into the system", the prison service said.

But he was let go almost immediately as part of a "remission process" aiming to address overcrowding in prison, Correctional Services national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale told a press conference in Pretoria

"Upon admission into the system he was subjected to administrative processes ...He was then released," Thobakgale said.

Zuma was sentenced in June 2021 after refusing to testify before a panel probing financial sleaze and cronyism under his presidency -- but was freed on medical parole just two months into his term.

He started serving the sentence early in July 2021.

His jailing sparked protests that descended into riots and looting that left more than 350 dead in the worst violence to hit the country since the advent of democracy in South Africa.

The following month, he was admitted to hospital for an undisclosed condition before being granted medical parole.

In November last year an appeals court found the release was illegally granted and ordered the now 81-year-old back to the Estcourt Correctional Centre in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province.

South Africa's prison service, which had granted Zuma's conditional release, appealed the decision, but the bid was dismissed by the Constitutional Court last month.

Top News / World+Biz

Jacob Zuma / south africa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

2h | Panorama
Standard units of the Audi A6s come equipped with 18-inch rims, but this unit was specced up to come with 19-inch Audi Sport rims which definitely makes it stand out. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS

Audi A6: Symphony of comfort and elegance

19h | Wheels
Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stock market getting ready for a big rise

Stock market getting ready for a big rise

9m | TBS Markets
Swift’s popularity reminds Jackson, Madonna’s tour

Swift’s popularity reminds Jackson, Madonna’s tour

14m | TBS Entertainment
Lights, Camera, Instagram!

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

14h | TBS Stories
As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

4
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges