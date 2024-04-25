Bangladeshi killed in robbery attack in South Africa

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 01:45 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi killed in robbery attack in South Africa

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 01:45 pm
File photo of Kamal Hussain. Photo: Courtesy
File photo of Kamal Hussain. Photo: Courtesy

A 35-year-old Bangladeshi man was killed in a fatal attack by a gang of robbers in the Hayabusa area of ​​South Africa.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Hussain, alias Asif Iqbal, who was a businessman by profession. 

The incident took place yesterday (24 April) around 3pm Bangladesh time when a group of South African bandits attacked him at his workplace, confirmed Kamal Hussain's nephew Arafat Hossain Sifat.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Arafat said the death of his uncle was confirmed by his colleagues through a video call. 

Hailing from the Gohatta area of Mograpara union in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj, Kamal has lived in South Africa for the past ten years. He leaves behind his wife and daughter.

"Kamal uncle operated a shop in South Africa's Hayabusa area. The shop was targeted by robbers on Wednesday evening. After ransacking the shop, the assailants wrapped his head with polythene and fatally strangled him before fleeing," Arafat said.

Efforts are underway to expedite the repatriation process of Kamal Hussain's body to Bangladesh, with contacts being made with the relevant embassy for assistance.

"We have yet to reach out to Sonargaon police station or the Upazila Nirbahi Officer's office regarding this matter. However, one of our relatives has initiated contact with the concerned embassy. Arrangements are being made to bring his body back to the country," he added.

Top News

south africa / bandits / robbery / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Blue Mosque in Istanbul has a typical Ottoman layout with a central dome surrounded by four semi-domes over the prayer hall. Photo: Collected

Bosphorus bliss: In the land of the Ottomans

1h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

1d | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

1d | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Will the $61 billion arms turn the tide of the Russia-Ukraine war?

Will the $61 billion arms turn the tide of the Russia-Ukraine war?

28m | Videos
The only lovebird breeding farm in Shariatpur

The only lovebird breeding farm in Shariatpur

1h | Videos
‘Chaotic era’ for Asian currencies: Bank of America

‘Chaotic era’ for Asian currencies: Bank of America

2h | Videos
'Bhaijan' fights for women's education

'Bhaijan' fights for women's education

3h | Videos