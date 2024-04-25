Bangladeshi killed in robbery attack in South Africa

A 35-year-old Bangladeshi man was killed in a fatal attack by a gang of robbers in the Hayabusa area of ​​South Africa.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Hussain, alias Asif Iqbal, who was a businessman by profession.

The incident took place yesterday (24 April) around 3pm Bangladesh time when a group of South African bandits attacked him at his workplace, confirmed Kamal Hussain's nephew Arafat Hossain Sifat.

Arafat said the death of his uncle was confirmed by his colleagues through a video call.

Hailing from the Gohatta area of Mograpara union in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj, Kamal has lived in South Africa for the past ten years. He leaves behind his wife and daughter.

"Kamal uncle operated a shop in South Africa's Hayabusa area. The shop was targeted by robbers on Wednesday evening. After ransacking the shop, the assailants wrapped his head with polythene and fatally strangled him before fleeing," Arafat said.

Efforts are underway to expedite the repatriation process of Kamal Hussain's body to Bangladesh, with contacts being made with the relevant embassy for assistance.

"We have yet to reach out to Sonargaon police station or the Upazila Nirbahi Officer's office regarding this matter. However, one of our relatives has initiated contact with the concerned embassy. Arrangements are being made to bring his body back to the country," he added.