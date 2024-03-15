South African businessmen keen to invest in Bangladesh's RMG sector

A delegation of South African businessmen expressed interest in investing in Bangladesh's readymade garment (RMG) sector during a meeting with the Chattogram Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CMCCI) today (14 March).

"We are keen on investing in Bangladesh, especially in the garment sector. The business environment here is conducive, and there are shared developmental aspirations between our two nations," said Nokuthula Noki Ndlove, head of the seven-member team.

He also commended the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for advancing Bangladesh's development trajectory.

President of CMCCI Khalilur Rahman presided over the event and highlighted the investment potential in various sectors including ICT, infrastructure, textile, and tourism.

Jasim Chowdhury, vice president of KDS Group, said, "The vast prospects and opportunities for trade and investment in Bangladesh across various sectors are indeed promising."

The meeting also saw the presence of CMCCI Vice President AM Mahbub Chowdhury, Vice President (Foreign Trade and Affairs) Wahid Raihan Iftekhar Mahmud Russell, Member Alhaj Solaiman Alam Seth, and representatives from KDS Textile, KDS Garments, and KY Steel.