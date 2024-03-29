South Africa bus crash kills 45 Easter pilgrims, transport ministry says

The bus was taking Easter pilgrims from Botswana, a landlocked country in Southern Africa, to Moria, a town in Limpopo

First responders work at the site of a deadly bus crash along the R518 in Waterberg District, Limpopo Province, South Africa March 28, 2024 in this image taken from social media. Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety via REUTERS
First responders work at the site of a deadly bus crash along the R518 in Waterberg District, Limpopo Province, South Africa March 28, 2024 in this image taken from social media. Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety via REUTERS

A bus crash in South Africa's northern province of Limpopo resulted in 45 deaths and one serious injury, South Africa's Department of Transport said on Thursday.

The driver lost control and collided with barriers on a bridge near Mamatlakala, causing the bus to go over the bridge and hit the ground, catching fire, according to a statement by the transport department.

The bus was taking Easter pilgrims from Botswana, a landlocked country in Southern Africa, to Moria, a town in Limpopo, it added.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sent his condolences to Botswana and pledged support to the country, his office said in a statement.

Only an 8-year-old survived the crash and was receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital, Limpopo's Department of Transport said in a separate statement.

Some bodies were burned beyond recognition while others were trapped inside the debris or scattered on the scene, the provincial department said.

