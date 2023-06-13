Ex-Twitter CEO accuses Indian govt of exerting pressure during farmers' protest

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
13 June, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 08:50 am

Related News

Ex-Twitter CEO accuses Indian govt of exerting pressure during farmers' protest

Hindustan Times
13 June, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 08:50 am
Jack Dorsey. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg
Jack Dorsey. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, in a stunning allegation, claimed that the company had received "many requests" from India to block accounts covering farmers' protests and those critical of the government. While the government was yet to react to Dorsey's allegation, the Congress's wings - the Youth Congress and National Students' Union of India - took to Twitter to share the clip of his claim which he made during an interview to YouTube channel Breaking Points on Monday.

During the interview, when asked if he had faced any pressure from foreign governments, Dorsey, who stepped down from Twitter's board last year, replied, "India for example, India is one of the countries which had many requests around farmers protests, around particular journalists which were critical of the government, and it manifested in ways such as 'we will shut Twitter down in India'… 'we would raid the homes of your employees', which they did; 'we will shut down your offices if you don't follow suit'. And this is India, a democratic country."

In November 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three controversial farm laws, after thousands of farmers had been camping at Delhi border points in a protest of unprecedented scale since November 2020. Modi admitted the failure in convincing the farmers and appealed to them to call off their year-long protest. In the winter session of Parliament, the three laws were withdrawn.

According to Dorsey, Turkey behaved similarly - like India. The Turkish government, too, threatened to shut down Twitter, which often got engaged in court battles with the government and won, he added.

Reacting to Dorsey's interview, national president of the Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV tweeted, "Mother of Democracy - Unfiltered."

Neeraj Kundan of the NSUI alleged that the "BJP is the killer of democracy, it is being proved again and again".

Elon Musk became 'reckless': Jack Dorsey

Dorsey also spoke on Elon Musk's run as Twitter CEO, calling some of the moves the billionaire made "fairly reckless".

The former Twitter CEO, who has backed the invite-only, Twitter-alternative Bluesky. Dorsey said he asked Musk to join Twitter's board many times before Musk joined in April of last year, during which Musk also agreed to buy Twitter.

"Elon is our number one user. He's our number one customer… He understood the platform deeply, and he's a technologist and he builds technology," Dorsey said. But when Musk tried to back out of buying the company, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, Dorsey said was "when things really went south".

 

Top News / South Asia

Jack Dorsey / Twitter / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

39m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Watch your tone when you text me!

15h | Features
Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

23h | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

14h | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

21h | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA