Reported Indian role in assassination plots a 'serious matter', White House says

USA

Reuters
30 April, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 10:54 am

Related News

Reported Indian role in assassination plots a 'serious matter', White House says

The Washington Post reported that an officer in India's intelligence service was directly involved in a foiled plan to assassinate a US citizen who is one of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most vocal critics in the United States

Reuters
30 April, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 10:54 am
The flags of the United States and India are displayed on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, US, June 21, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo
The flags of the United States and India are displayed on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, US, June 21, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

The White House said on Monday it viewed the reported role of  the Indian intelligence service in two assassination plots in Canada and the United States as a serious matter.

The Washington Post reported that an officer in India's intelligence service was directly involved in a foiled plan to assassinate a US citizen who is one of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most vocal critics in the United States. It said the officer was also involved in the separate shooting death of a Sikh activist last June in Canada.

India's foreign ministry said the Washington Post report made "unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations on a serious matter" while New Delhi is investigating the issue.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Speculative and irresponsible comments on it are not helpful," foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

"This is a serious matter, and we're taking that very, very seriously," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "We're going to continue to raise our concerns."

In November, US authorities said an Indian government official had directed the plot in the attempted murder of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist and dual citizen of the United States and Canada.

India has expressed concern about the linkage and dissociated itself from the plot, saying it would formally investigate the concerns of the United States, and take 'necessary follow-up action' on the findings of a panel set up on Nov. 18.

Pannun is the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice, a group that India labelled an "unlawful association" in 2019, citing its involvement in extremist activities. Subsequently, in 2020, India listed Pannun as an "individual terrorist".

The issue is a delicate one for both India and the Biden administration in the United States as they try to build closer ties in the face of shared concerns about China's growing power.

News of the US plot came two months after Canada said it was looking at credible allegations potentially linking Indian agents to the June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Sikh separatist, in a Vancouver suburb.

India strongly rejected Ottawa's accusations.

Top News / World+Biz

India / assassination / Sikh Community

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

2h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

15h | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

22h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Did cricketers refuse to play under female umpire?

Did cricketers refuse to play under female umpire?

12h | Videos
Important things to know about Iran's nuclear program

Important things to know about Iran's nuclear program

13h | Videos
Govt borrowing from commercial banks rises 12 times in Jul-Apr

Govt borrowing from commercial banks rises 12 times in Jul-Apr

2h | Videos
Is Amazon emitting carbon?

Is Amazon emitting carbon?

11h | Videos