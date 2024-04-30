India, Bangladesh pledge closer cooperation on human resource development

India has expressed a strong desire to collaborate more closely with Bangladesh on developing its human resources, according to V Srinivas, Secretary of India's Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Srinivas conveyed this message during a meeting today with Bangladesh's Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain and Public Administration Secretary Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Public Administration office, also saw participation from Additional Secretary Mohammad Ziaul Haque and Pawan Badhe, councillor at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Both sides expressed enthusiasm for increased cooperation. Minister Farhad Hossain highlighted the Bangladeshi government's initiatives towards building a developed and prosperous nation, emphasising the crucial role skilled human resources play in achieving these goals.

He acknowledged India's past assistance through training and exchange programs and expressed hope for continued collaboration.

Srinivas emphasised the long-standing friendly relations between the two countries and India's commitment to strengthening these ties. He proposed exchanging knowledge and experiences in public administration, human resource management, and civil service development.

Secretary Mezbah Uddin underlined the importance of a skilled workforce for implementing key national programs like Bangladesh's Development Plan Perspective 2041, Delta Plan 2100, and Perspective Plan.

He pointed out the similarities between the civil service structures and challenges faced by both Bangladesh and India, suggesting this creates a perfect environment for closer cooperation in human resource development.