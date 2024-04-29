India summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at event addressed by Justin Trudeau

A group of protesters hold yellow flags with the word Khalistan, as well as a banner with the picture of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh, during a protest outside India's consulate, a week after Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the prospect of New Delhi's involvement in the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo

India on Monday summoned the Canadian deputy high commissioner over the raising of 'Khalistani' slogans at a Sikh community event in Toronto, which was being personally addressed by Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

"The Government of India's deep concern and strong protest was conveyed at such disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at the event. This illustrates once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence. Their continued expressions not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens," the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

The ministry had taken note of the pro-Khalistani slogans raised at the event in Toronto, wherein Trudeau took a 'vow' to "protect the rights and freedoms" of the Sikh community in the country.

"To the nearly 800,000 Canadian of Sikh heritage, we will always be there to protect your rights and freedoms and we will always defend your community against hatred and discrimination," Trudeau said during his address to the gathering at the Khalsa Day Parade in the Canadian city.

The relations between India and Canada are strained ever since September last year when Ottawa ordered the expulsion of an Indian diplomat over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last June.

Trudeau had told the Canadian parliament that his government had 'credible allegations' of Indian agents' involvement in the killing of Nijjar.

"The involvement of any foreign government in the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," the Canadian premier had said.

The ministry of external affairs had rejected Canada's charges, saying,"Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd. We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law."