20 Bangladeshis returned by India after serving sentences for intrusion

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 10:29 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Twenty Bangladeshis returned home from India through the Benapole check post on Tuesday (30 April) evening, handed over after serving sentences in the Indian prison system.

Among the returnees, there are six women and fourteen children. Indian Immigration Police handed them over to the Benapole Immigration Police.

At the time of their return, representatives of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF) were present at the No Man's Land.

These returning women and children hail from various districts including Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Dhaka, Keraniganj, Pirojpur, Comilla, Gazipur, Chandpur, and Gopalganj.

They were repatriated as part of joint efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the task force formed in West Bengal to prevent trafficking of women and children.

A delegation from the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, including a representative from the women and child affairs department, handed over the returning women and children.

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Immigration Police at the Benapole check post, Kamruzzaman, said that lured by the promise of good work, they fell into the trap of brokers and were sent to Kolkata.

While working there, Kolkata Police arrested them and sent them to court. After serving their sentences, they were kept in safe homes in various districts of West Bengal.

After discussions between high-level officials of both countries, they were sent back through travel permits. After the formalities of immigration were completed, they were handed over to the Benapole Port Police Station.

