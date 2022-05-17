UN warns of 'catastrophic' child malnutrition due to price hikes, Ukraine war

World+Biz

Reuters
17 May, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 02:18 pm

Related News

UN warns of 'catastrophic' child malnutrition due to price hikes, Ukraine war

Reuters
17 May, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 02:18 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The cost of life-saving treatment for the most severely malnourished children is set to jump by up to 16% due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pandemic disruptions, according to the United Nations' children's agency.

The raw ingredients of the ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) have leapt in price amid the global food crisis sparked by the war and pandemic, UNICEF said.

Without further funding in the next six months, 600,000 more children may miss out on the essential treatment, which is a high-energy paste made of ingredients including peanuts, oil, sugar and added nutrients.

UNICEF said a carton of the specialized nutrition containing 150 packets - enough for 6 to 8 weeks to bring a severely malnourished child back to health - cost about $41 on average before the up to 16% price rise. It will need about $25 million to cover the added cost, the agency said.

Alongside the wider pressure on food security, including climate change, the price rise could lead to "catastrophic" levels of severe malnutrition, the children's agency warned in a statement.

"The world is rapidly becoming a virtual tinderbox of preventable child deaths and child suffering from wasting," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

Severe wasting, when children are too thin for their height, affects 13.6 million children under 5 years old, and results in 1-in-5 deaths among this age group.

Even before the war and pandemic, 2-in-3 did not have access to the therapeutic food needed to save their lives, UNICEF said.

malnutrition / Malnutrition challenge / food crisis / Global Food Price / Ukraine war / Unicef

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

5h | Panorama
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The United House: Living and working inside nature

5h | Habitat
Pcycle team members at a waste management orientation event. Photo: Courtesy

Pcycle: Turning waste from bins into beautiful crafts

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

6h | Videos
The mystery behind Pyramid

The mystery behind Pyramid

6h | Videos
Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

18h | Videos
Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives