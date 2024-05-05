New national guidelines warn of higher risks of preterm delivery during heatwave

The preterm birth rate in Bangladesh (16.2%) is the highest in the world and this is further aggravated by heatwave. Photo: Collected

The odds of a preterm birth rise by 5% per 1°C increase in temperature, and by 16% during heatwave versus non-heatwave days, demonstrating that the risks of a preterm delivery are higher during a heatwave, as per the new national guidelines for heatwave.

The preterm birth rate in Bangladesh (16.2%) is the highest in the world and this is further aggravated by heatwave.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Bangladesh, with UNICEF's support, on Sunday launched the National Guidelines to protect children and vulnerable populations, including pregnant women from heat-related health risks.

These national guidelines, developed in collaboration with experts from health and other sectors, provide a comprehensive framework for responding effectively to heat-related health risks.

In addition, the guidelines include UNICEF's B.E.A.T the heat framework, based on the English acronym -

Be Aware of heat stress and protect yourself;

Easily identify the symptoms of heat stress;

Act immediately to protect yourself and others;

Take the person to a health facility if an individual is showing serious symptoms.

Also present on the occasion, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said, "Children, elderly and those suffering from diabetes, heart disease or any comorbidity are the most at risk in this intense heat.

"This heatwave is not the final one. Such heat may return in the coming years. We have to be ready. Therefore, the health directorate's guidelines are very timely."

The guidelines outlined here should be disseminated throughout the country, he said, adding that it has already been sent to all government hospitals and training arrangements have been made for doctors.

"The guidelines given in this book should be distributed in the form of leaflets in all educational institutions, including schools and colleges," he added.

Calling upon the urban planners, the health minister said, "We see that the temperature in Dhaka is much higher than the villages. This is because we cut down all the trees in Dhaka while constructing buildings. We may not have much impact on climate change but, if we keep these things in mind while planning the city, then salvation is possible to a large extent," said the minister.

"Every child has the right to a healthy environment, and we all have a role to play. By addressing heat-related illnesses and prioritising skills for healthcare professionals, we can help pave the way for a healthier and brighter future for children in Bangladesh," said Sheldon Yett, representative of UNICEF in Bangladesh.

According to recent projections from UNICEF and as a stark reminder of climate change impact, by 2050 a staggering 35.5 million children in Bangladesh, 99% of the total child population at that time, are set to face high heatwave frequency - meaning on average 4.5 or more heatwaves per year.

This will be a significant surge from 2020, when just 2.6 million children, representing 5%, were exposed to such risks.

The mortality rate for children under five years has increased in the country, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

In 2023, 33 out of every 1,000 children under the age of five died, compared to 31 in 2022.

Preterm is defined as babies born alive before 37 weeks of pregnancy are completed, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Preterm birth occurs for a variety of reasons. Most preterm births happen spontaneously, but some are due to medical reasons such as infections, or other pregnancy complications that require early induction of labour or caesarean birth.

Premature birth can pose serious health risks to a newborn baby. That's because many organs like the brain, lungs and liver, are still growing and developing in the final weeks of pregnancy. A premature baby may have trouble staying warm or feeding and may be at risk for developmental delays later in life.

An estimated 13.4 million babies were born preterm in 2020 (before 37 completed weeks of gestation).

Preterm birth complications are the leading cause of death among children under 5 years of age, responsible for approximately 900 000 deaths in 2019.

Three-quarters of these deaths could be prevented with current, cost-effective interventions.

Across countries, the rate of preterm birth ranges from 4–16% of babies born in 2020.