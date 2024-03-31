Unicef wants to work in Bangladesh to further improve children's health care: Health minister

Health

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 05:35 pm

Unicef wants to work in Bangladesh to further improve children's health care: Health minister

“Unicef has also expressed its interest in playing a role in other developmental activities, such as implementing vaccine programs, supporting vaccine production in the country, and building child health infrastructure at the grassroots level,” he added.

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 05:35 pm
Newly appointed Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen
Newly appointed Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen

UNICEF has expressed interest to work for ensuring 100% vaccination of Bangladeshi children using its fund, Health Minister Samanta Lal said today (31 March).

"This special agency of the United Nations has expressed interest in working in the country on other aspects of the health sector, including ensuring safe motherhood and vaccination of children," the minister said after a meeting with Sheldon Yett, the country representative of Unicef.

"Unicef has also expressed its interest in playing a role in other developmental activities, such as implementing vaccine programs, supporting vaccine production in the country, and building child health infrastructure at the grassroots level," he added. 

Chief of the health section of the United Nations Children's Fund Maya Vandenent was also present at the meeting, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

During the meeting, representatives of the United Nations Children's Fund praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's various initiatives during the coronavirus pandemic. 

They also mentioned that the country's healthcare sector is advancing further than before. 

The delegation further cited Bangladesh as an example to the world in terms of vaccination.

