Tripura proposes setting up 9 more border haats to strengthen India-Bangladesh bilateral ties

Tripura state government has taken significant steps to enhance the bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh and boost the economy of both countries by proposing the establishment of nine more border haats.

The proposal has been sent to the Indian Ministry of Industry and Commerce, reports India Today.

Additionally, Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for two border haats have already been submitted to the ministry.

"In 2012, the Ministry approved the setting up of four border haats namely Srinagar in Sabroom of South District, Kamalasagar in Sepahijala District, Palbasti (Raghna) in North District, and in Kamalpur of Dhalai district. At present two border haats including Kamalasagar and Srinagar are operational while the process of setting up border haats at Palbasti (Raghna) and Kamalpur is in progress", said the report.

It further informed that in August 2018 after the BJP formed government in Tripura it was decided to set up seven more border haats in Bamutia under West Tripura, Hirachra of Unakoti district, Ekinpur, Amlighat and Rishyamukh of South District, Raisyabari of Dhalai district and Boxanagar of Sepahijala district.

"A proposal has been sent to before the Union Ministry of Industry and Commerce for opening border haats in these seven locations. Subsequently, the India-Bangladesh Joint Border Haat Committee meeting held in 2019 accepted the proposal to open two more new border haats at Kathalia under Sepahijala and Belchara under the Khowai district. However, no final decision has been taken jointly by the Government of India and Bangladesh to open these total 9 (nine) border haats. The Tripura government has sent DPR to the Union Ministry for approval to open border the border haats at Kathalia and in Bamutia on 1 June, 2020", said the report.

It further said that with the permission of the Indian ministry and with the consent of the Government of Bangladesh, the opening of border haats can be started at Hirachhra of Unakoti district and in the remaining places.

Border Haat, is a special marketplace located exactly on the Zero line between India and Bangladesh, where both Indian and Bangladeshi citizens of nearby areas can visit and purchase goods from vendors, who are also from both countries in equal numbers.

All the transactions here are Tax-free.