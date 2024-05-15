Workshop on small scale water resource development held in Faridpur

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 06:07 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A day-long workshop on the Small Scale Water Resources Development Project (Phase-2) 1st Revised Scope held today (15 May) in Faridpur.

The workshop started at 10:00am at the conference room of Faridpur Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) office and continued till afternoon, reads a press release.

At the workshop, the speakers said, everyone has to work together on how to improve the fisheries sector. The country's socio-economic progress and prosperity is largely dependent on the development of fisheries resources.

In the past, many indigenous fish were available in the markets. We have to find out the problems in our fisheries sector and work accordingly, they added.

Faridpur LGED Executive Engineer Md Shahiduzzaman Khan presided over the meeting while the chief guest was Dhaka Division Additional Executive Engineer Anil Chandra Barman.

Special guests at the workshop were Faridpur Regional Supervisor Engineer Md Mahfuzur Rahman and Small Scale Water Resources Development Project (Phase II) Project Director Abu Saeed Md Shahidur Rahim.

The workshop was attended by 105 people including executive engineers, district fisheries officers, upazila fisheries officers, presidents and general secretaries of fisheries sub-committees of Faridpur, Dhaka, Manikganj, Gopalganj, Madaripur and Rajbari districts.

