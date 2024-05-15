Banglalink, Guardian settle first-ever telco insurance claim

Banglalink, one of the leading digital service providers, successfully settled the first-ever insurance claim in the telecom industry of Bangladesh for a customer in the business-to-business (B2B) segment marking a new phase of diversified services in the industry.

The insurance claim of Tk160,000 was made by the widow of a deceased customer from Cox's Bazar, who had subscribed to a Banglalink bundle of Tk251, which included minutes and data with insurance coverage from Guardian Life Insurance Limited (GLIL).

Following the unfortunate death of the customer, the nominee submitted an insurance claim.

The claim was processed efficiently and settled accordingly, resulting in the disbursement of the full claim amount to the nominee, according to a press release.

Banglalink's telephony bundles include insurance for added security and peace of mind for B2B customers.

The Tk251 bundle offers 200 minutes, 4GB data, 2GB Toffee, and insurance up to Tk160,000 for accidental death and BDT 60,000 for natural death, plus one tele-doctor consultation.

The Tk151 bundle includes 100 minutes, 2GB data, 1GB Toffee, and insurance of Tk100,000 for accidental death and BDT 50,000 for natural death.

Both bundles cover Tk3,000 in hospitalisation expenses and provide up to 50% discounts at over 350 GLIL loyalty partners.

Muhammad Abdul Hai, Commercial Transformation and B2B marketing director at Banglalink, said, "With this innovative offering, Banglalink aims to ensure easy access and create awareness of various insurance types for one's own and family's health, wellbeing, and financial security in the most convenient manner.

"We are honoured to provide the beneficiary family with some tangible solace during this time of distress and hope that more consumers across the country will now take proactive and protective steps to ensure a safety net for their dependents through our diverse insurance packages available in collaboration with Guardian Life Insurance Limited."

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, CEO of Guardian Life Insurance Limited, expressed satisfaction with the strategic collaboration, saying, "Through our partnership, Banglalink's B2B clients gain access to exclusive insurance coverage seamlessly integrated into their regular monthly telephony expenses. We are committed to settling insurance claims successfully and in a timely manner."

The cheque was presented in Chattogram by officials from Banglalink, including Raffee E Mahbub, Head of B2B Product and Marketing and Md Mahmudul Hasan, Head of SME.

Also, present were officials from Guardian Life Insurance Limited, including Fasihul Mostofa, Senior Vice President, Head of Digital and ADC, Shafeen M Eunus Daud, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing and Communications, Zafar Ahmed, Senior Vice President, Retail Insurance Business, and Ashraf Ali, Vice President, Bangladesh Khudra Matshajibi Zelay Somity.