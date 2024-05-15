Week-long SME fair starts on 19 May

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The 11th National SME Product Fair-2024 is going to be held from 19-25 May in the city's Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun made the announcement at a press conference at the ministry today (15 May).

Zakia Sultana, senior secretary of the Ministry of Industries, said, "More than 350 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will participate in the fair this year, of which about 60% are women entrepreneurs.

"The fair has the highest number of participants from the RMG industry, with 75 companies. Besides, there will be 42 jute products companies, 38 handicrafts companies, 32 leather products companies, 27 agro-processing companies, 23 light engineering companies, 14 food companies, 13 IT-based service companies, 12 entrepreneurs from SME clusters from different parts of the country, 5 herbal and organic products companies, 5 jewellery companies, 4 plastic products companies, 3 electrical and electronics companies, 3 furniture companies and 19 stalls of various government institutions.

"In addition, 30 banks, 15 government-private organisations, 5 university business clubs and about 50 other entrepreneur service-providing organisations will participate in the fair," she added.

She further said, "About 25 banks and financial institutions that provide SME loans will participate in the fair, from whom entrepreneurs will be able to get the necessary information about SME loans, including direct discussion and consultation with bankers."

SME Foundation Chairman Dr Md Masudur Rahman was also present at the press conference.

The National SME Product Fair is one of the biggest conferences for SMEs in the country.

The Fair was scheduled to be held from 5-11 November last year. However, the date of the fair was postponed considering the political situation and the election.

The SME Foundation organises the fair every year to encourage and promote small and medium entrepreneurs.

