SC stays HC ruling on condemned cells detention till 25 August

The Chamber Court of the Supreme Court's Appellate Division today (15 May) stayed the High Court's ruling prohibiting detaining death row convicts in condemned cells before the finalisation of the death sentence.

At the same time, the court directed the government to file a regular appeal against the HC's verdict by 25 August.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim, chamber judge of the Appellate Division, passed the order after hearing the government appeal seeking a stay of the verdict.

Earlier on 13 May, the HC ruled that it is illegal and unlawful to detain death row convicts in the condemned cell of the prison before their cases are finally disposed of in the Appellate Division of the SC.

The bench of Justice Sheikh Hasan Arif and Justice Md Bazlur Rahman announced the ruling following a writ petition jointly filed by three death row convicts.