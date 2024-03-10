Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur hosts diplomatic reception on the occasion of Independence Day

Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur hosted a diplomatic reception on the occasion of the 53rd anniversary of Independence and National Day of Bangladesh with due festivity and enthusiasm.

Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of Human Resources of Malaysia, joined the event held on Friday night as the guest of honour.

He also joined the High Commissioner and Pandora Chowdhury, spouse of the High Commissioner, at the cake-cutting event followed by an official photo session, said the High Commission.

Due to the Holy Ramadan, the National and Independence Day Reception was held on Friday.

In his brief remarks, the Malaysian minister wished success and prosperity for the government and the people of Bangladesh

In his welcome remarks, Md Shameem Ahsan, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia, paid a glowing tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, all martyrs and valiant freedom fighters.

Ahsan highlighted the remarkable progress of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her vision for a Developed Country and 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041.

While recalling with profound gratitude that Malaysia was the first country from the Southeast Asia region to recognize Bangladesh, the High Commissioner mentioned that the historic visit by Bangabandhu in 1973 laid the foundation stone for the relations between the independent Bangladesh and Malaysia.

He underscored the excellent and growing bilateral relations which now encompass cooperation and partnerships, particularly in trade and investment, connectivity, human resources, education, tourism and culture, manufacturing and agriculture.

The Bangladesh envoy deeply appreciated Malaysia's steadfast support in the regional and international fora for early resolution of the Rohingya crisis.

Stellar cultural performances by expatriate Bangladeshi artists added colour to the event and kept the enlightened audience captivated.

It highlighted the epic struggle for independence led by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and development journey under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh Corner, tastefully decorated with traditional artefacts and motifs, showcased the exportables and handicraft. Publications on the War of Liberation, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, culture, economy etc. were on display at the Corner which generated huge interest among the guests.

The auditorium was beautifully decorated, containing pictorial descriptions of Bangladesh's success stories. Documentaries were screened on tourism, cultural heritage and investment and economic potentials of the country.

Traditional Bangladeshi cuisine was served during the occasion which received wide appreciation.

There was a dedicated stall by the prominent Bangladeshi sweets chain 'Rosh' which was an added attraction.

Envoys, diplomats, Malaysian dignitaries, representatives of the UN and international organisations, a large number of business and chamber leaders, members of the civil society including academics, journalists and leaders of the Bangladeshi community and High Commission officials and their family members attended the event, among others.