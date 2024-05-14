Alleged 'Bangladeshi mastermind' of syndicate falsifying passports detained in Malaysia

Migration

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 02:05 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 02:07 am

Related News

Alleged 'Bangladeshi mastermind' of syndicate falsifying passports detained in Malaysia

According to local media reports, the arrestee is popularly known as ‘Ofu Bhai’.

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 02:05 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 02:07 am
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Malaysia's Immigration Department has detained a Bangladeshi man suspected to be the mastermind of a syndicate falsifying passport details, believed to be the first of its kind, reports Straits Times. 

According to the report published yesterday (13 May), the arrestee is popularly known as 'Ofu Bhai'.

His syndicate has been active for two years, it stated.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The group is responsible for "falsifying the passport details of Bangladeshis and other foreigners with expired passports by tearing the front page of the passport and sticking a new page with updated expiry dates."

The syndicate would charge around RM1,000-1,500 (Tk24,696-37,044) per person for the falsified documents, according to the Straits Times report.

The passports with forged details would then be used by the foreigners to obtain Foreign Workers Medical Examination Monitoring Agency (Fomema) clearance.

The syndicate had charged RM600 to RM1,000 per person for getting Fomema clearance.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said the 38-year-old Ofu Bhai was detained without a valid travel document alongside his partner, a 40-year-old Filipino who had overstayed, during a raid at premises in Kajang on Friday.

The authorities also seized a set of computers and 211 expired passports of which 199 were from Bangladesh, Datuk Ruslin also said.

He said others included passports from India, the Philippines and Indonesia.

They also seized 31 front-page sheets with falsified documents, 144 sheets of Fomema documents, various tools for falsifying documents and RM16,000 in cash.

Ruslin said both of the suspects have been remanded for 14 days at the Putrajaya Immigration depot to facilitate investigations under Section 55D of the Immigration Act 1956/63 and Section 12(1)(a) of the Passport Act 1966.

 

Bangladesh

Malaysia / Bangladeshi mastermind / Ofu Bhai

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

17h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

16h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Disclosure of disqualification of Ukraine army chief; What will Zelensky do?

Disclosure of disqualification of Ukraine army chief; What will Zelensky do?

5h | Videos
Bayer Leverkusen extend unbeaten European record to 50

Bayer Leverkusen extend unbeaten European record to 50

4h | Videos
MV Abdullah reaches safely in Cox’s Bazar

MV Abdullah reaches safely in Cox’s Bazar

7h | Videos
Due to higher salaries in the military, others are not finding employment

Due to higher salaries in the military, others are not finding employment

7h | Videos