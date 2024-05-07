Shell in talks to sell Malaysia fuel stations to Saudi Aramco, sources say

Middle East

Reuters
07 May, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 09:23 pm

Related News

Shell in talks to sell Malaysia fuel stations to Saudi Aramco, sources say

London-based Shell wholly owns around 950 fuel stations across the Southeast Asian country, according to its website, with only Malaysia's state-owned Petronas operating a bigger network.

Reuters
07 May, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 09:23 pm
General view of a Shell petrol station sign in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
General view of a Shell petrol station sign in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

Energy giant Shell is in talks with Saudi Arabia's state-owned Saudi Aramco to sell its gas station business in Malaysia, the second-largest such network in the country, four industry sources aware of the discussions said, and a deal could be worth up to $1 billion.

Shell said Malaysia is important to the company. "We remain committed to the mobility business in the country," it said in an updated statement on Tuesday, without elaborating.

Saudi Aramco declined to comment on Monday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

London-based Shell wholly owns around 950 fuel stations across the Southeast Asian country, according to its website, with only Malaysia's state-owned Petronas operating a bigger network.

Talks began in late 2023 and a deal may be finalised in the coming months, one source said. Two sources briefed on the matter put a potential deal size at roughly 4 billion to 5 billion ringgit ($844 million to $1.06 billion).

In addition to its fuel stations, Shell sells industrial lubricants, produces crude oil and natural gas offshore of Sarawak and Sabah states, and is a joint venture partner in two liquefied natural gas (LNG) ventures.

The sale is part of CEO Wael Sawan's efforts to focus the company's operations on the most profitable businesses. Shell has said it would look to divest 500 gas stations this year and next. It is in the process of selling its Singapore refinery and petrochemical complex.

Shell's effort to sell its Malaysia fuel stations is consistent with its move to sell its refinery on Bukom Island in Singapore, which supplies the network, one of the sources said.

Saudi Aramco does not have fuel stations in Malaysia, although it owns 50% of the 300,000-barrel per day (bpd) Pengerang refinery in Johor in a joint venture with Petronas, which sells fuel domestically and for export.

Aramco operates petrol stations in Saudi Arabia and also operates fuel stations elsewhere in joint ventures with French major TotalEnergies and South Korea's S-Oil Corp.

World+Biz

Aramco / Saudi Arabia / Malaysia / shell

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

6h | Habitat
In the last few decades, the haphazard construction of concrete buildings has destroyed the skyline of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How energy efficient are Dhaka’s buildings?

7h | Habitat
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

11h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why mosquito larvae-destroying insecticides are more effective?

Why mosquito larvae-destroying insecticides are more effective?

1h | Videos
The US has blocked a shipment of US arms aid to Israel

The US has blocked a shipment of US arms aid to Israel

Now | Videos
How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

3h | Videos