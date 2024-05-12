Aspirant migrant workers asked to check documents for entering Malaysia

Aspirant migrant workers have been asked to verify all their necessary documents before entering Malaysia, as the government of the country has imposed an obligation for 14 states, including Bangladesh, on entering the country.

Under the current quota, the Malaysian government has imposed an obligation to enter the country by 31 May for 14 migrant-sending countries, including Bangladesh, reads a press release today (12 May).

Interested migrant workers intending to go to Malaysia within this time frame are requested to prepare themselves by verifying the correctness of all documents, including e-visas issued by the Malaysian government, exit clearance from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) and airline travel tickets, the release added.

The maximum immigration fee set by the government for Malaysia is Tk78,990.

It is requested not to transact money in excess of this amount and not to transact the aforesaid transaction in any way other than a proper document/receipt or bank account.

Any extension of time or new quota granted by the Malaysian Government will be notified accordingly.