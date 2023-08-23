Bangladesh and India reaffirm commitment for bolstering customs cooperation

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 08:46 am

Bangladesh and India reaffirm commitment for bolstering customs cooperation

Bangladesh-India Joint Group of Customs meetings are held on an annual basis to discuss issues relating to customs cooperation and cross-border trade facilitation

Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay

Bangladesh and India have reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering customs cooperation and streamlining cross-border trade.

"The 14th JGC meeting discussed a host of bilateral issues such as the opening of new land customs stations, easing port restrictions, development of road and rail infrastructure, pre-arrival exchange of customs data and a bilateral agreement on customs cooperation," the Indian finance ministry said as the two countries concluded their 14th Joint Group of Customs (JGC) meeting in New Delhi on 21-22 August, reports Live Mint. 

Bangladesh-India Joint Group of Customs meetings are held on an annual basis to discuss issues relating to customs cooperation and cross-border trade facilitation.

The meetings play a vital role in enhancing connectivity and developing trade infrastructure for smooth customs clearance at land borders, it added.

There are 62 land customs stations (which include land border crossing points, railway stations and river banks/ports) along the India-Bangladesh Border in the States of West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.

According to the Indian ministry, several trade facilitative measures have been undertaken by India in this context recently such as enabling exports from Bangladesh to India by rail in closed containers, with customs clearance facility at any Inland Container Depot (ICD) vide Circular dated 17 May 2022. This would also help decongest the border trade points.

India has facilitated cargo exports from its ICDs to Bangladesh using Inland Waterways, following the circular dated 9 September 2022. The circular dated 14 September 2022 paves the way for the transshipment of containerised export cargo from Bangladesh, destined for third countries, through India using riverine and land routes. In the air cargo sector, the Circular dated 7 February 2023 authorises the transshipment of Bangladesh's export cargo to third countries via Delhi Air Cargo.

New Delhi thanked Dhaka for completing trial runs and issuing notification for operationalising the Agreement on Use of Chattogram and Mongla Ports (ACMP) as was decided in the 13th JGC meeting, and initiated discussions on electronic connectivity of the respective transit modules of ACMP.

The bilateral meeting was successfully concluded with both sides committing to furtherance of cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

