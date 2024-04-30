Saber asks media to play key role in raising climate awareness

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today (30 April) urged media to play an effective role in raising awareness and fostering dialogue on climate change adaptation at the grassroots level.

"Media can amplify the voices of local communities and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and best practices in climate adaptation," he said while speaking at a seminar.

The seminar on 'the Role of Media in Communicating Locally Led Adaptation: Experience Sharing and Completion Ceremony' was organised by BBC Media Action at Hotel Sheraton in the capital.

Addressing as the chief guest, Saber Hossain also called upon journalists to produce stories covering diverse aspects of climate change, stressing the importance of factual accuracy in reporting.

He asked them to spotlight the plight of displaced people, focusing on individual stories.

The environment minister underscored the crucial link between climate change and national security and urged the youth to actively engage in climate action initiatives.

He highlighted the importance of effective communication strategies in promoting community-driven initiatives and enhancing resilience to climate impacts.

"By harnessing the power of storytelling and information dissemination, we can empower communities to take proactive measures in addressing climate challenges," he said, stressing the need for continued collaboration and concerted actions to ensure that climate adaptation remains a priority on the national agenda.

In the programme, a congratulatory video message was delivered by Prof Dr Patrick Verkooije, Chief Executive Officer, Global Center on Adaptation (GCA).

Alex Hervey, Climate and Environment Team Leader Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, British High Commission; Bishawjit Das, Adviser, BBC Media Action; Dr M Feisal Rahman Interim Country Manager, GCA; and Md Al Mamun Country Director, BBC Media Action, Bangladesh spoke at the seminar.