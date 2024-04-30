Cumilla University closed indefinitely amid faculty standoff

Protesting teachers stops the supporters of Comilla University vice chancellor from entering the administrative building on Monday, 29 April. Photo: TBS

The Comilla University authorities have announced the closure of the institution indefinitely amid an ongoing demonstration by teachers.

The university authorities made the decision in the 93rd Emergency Syndicate Meeting on Tuesday (April 30) evening.

All dormitories of the university will also remain closed for an indefinite period.

The announcement comes as a tense scene prevails at the university, where a faction of teachers have put different administrative buildings under padlocks to assert their demands.

It has been alleged that the vice-chancellor of the university was assaulted by the teachers' association leaders while trying to unlock the gate and enter his office.

Both parties have brought allegations of assault against the other, with Assistant Registrar Mohammad Shadeque Hossain Mazumder filing a complaint at the police station on Monday evening against six people, including the president and secretary of the teachers' association.

A day earlier, Professor Md Abu Taher, president of the Comilla University Teachers' Association, filed a complaint of assault against 20 people, including the vice-chancellor.

Cumilla Sadar (South) Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan confirmed receiving two written complaints- one from the teachers' association and the other from the university's assistant registrar.

Eyewitnesses and video evidence suggest that the confrontation worsened when university officials attempted to break the locks installed by the teachers' association, leading to a physical altercation at the administrative building entrance.

Vice-Chancellor Professor AFM Abdul Moin was seen being stopped by the protesting teachers as he tried to enter the administrative building on Monday. He was physically pushed by some of them. However, he managed to enter his room with assistance from some faculty members and students.

Tension flared again when the students and proctors who had helped the vice-chancellor left.

Professor Abdul Moin said, "As I was entering the office, Mehdi Hasan, the general secretary of the teachers' association, along with Murshed Raihan, assistant professor of the Department of Archeology, and Mahfuzur Rahman, assistant professor of the Marketing Department, physically obstructed me. Some teachers and students intervened and helped me reach the office by handling the blockade.

"After some of those students went out, they were attacked by the teachers' association. They injured four people and pushed the proctor away."

The vice-chancellor raised concerns about the recurring violence and alleged that some teachers become violent against efforts to address irregularities and corruption within the university.

"They do not respond even though they were asked to sit for dialogue. They are creating a chaotic situation in the name of movement by halting classes," he said.

However, Mehedi Hasan, general secretary of the teachers' association, refuted these claims, saying that the VC's supporters instigated the conflict.

"He had his people attack us, leaving a number of teachers' association members injured," he told The Business Standard.

OC Alamgir Hossain said additional police have been deployed to handle the situation after his visit to the campus today.