Toll in Kamala Building fire in Mumbai's Tardeo rises to 7

The fire was reported on the 18th floor of Kamala Building. Photo: Hindustan Times

The toll in the Mumbai building fire rose to seven on Saturday after five more people succumbed to their injuries, news agency ANI reported, citing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials. The level 3 fire broke out on the 18th floor of the 20-storey Kamala Building in Tardeo, Mumbai.

According to fire department, the blaze was reported at 7.28am on Saturday and declared level 3 at 8.10am.

The fire was caused by a short-circuit in an air conditioner in one of the apartments, news agency Associated Press quoted Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar as saying.

Residents said a big column of black smoke soon enveloped the building after the fire started. More than 90 people escaped the building on their own or helped by neighbours, they added.

Twenty one fire engines and seven jumbo tankers were deployed, said DCP Saurabh Tripathi, which brought the blaze under control after a two-hour effort.

"Traffic police and local police were involved in rescue operations. The most affected with 19th floor," added Tripathi.

As many as 19 people were injured in the hospital and rushed to Bhatia and Nair hospitals. While 15 of the injured were admitted to Bhatia Hospital, other four were sent to Nair Hospital.

Five people died in Nair Hospital and one in Bhatia Hospital. Another death was reported from Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, said authorities.

Pednekar told reporters that six old people needed oxygen support system because they had inhaled the smoke.

Maharashtra BJP president Mangal Prabhat Lodha called it an "unfortunate incident".

In August, a fire killed eight coronavirus patients at a hospital in Ahmedabad, a major city in Gujarat state. In December 2018, a late-night fire in a Mumbai restaurant killed 15 people.