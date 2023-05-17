New study finds over 1.6 million excess deaths among Black Americans over 2 decades

Xinhua/UNB
17 May, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 01:17 pm

According to a 2018 study in the Lancet, police kill more than 300 black Americans - at least a quarter unarmed - each year in the US. PHOTO: REUTERS
According to a 2018 study in the Lancet, police kill more than 300 black Americans - at least a quarter unarmed - each year in the US. PHOTO: REUTERS

The black population in the United States experienced more than 1.63 million excess deaths and more than 80 million excess years of life lost, when compared with the White population over the last two decades, according to a new study published on Tuesday (17 May).

After a period of progress in reducing disparities, improvements stalled, and differences between the Black population and the White population worsened in 2020, according to the study published in the medical journal JAMA.

From 1999 to 2020, the disproportionately higher mortality rates in Black males and females resulted in 997,623 and 628,464 excess deaths, respectively, representing a loss of more than 80 million years of life, according to the study.

Heart disease had the highest excess mortality rates, and the excess years of potential life lost rates were largest among infants and middle-aged adults, according to the study.

Amid efforts in the United States to promote health equity, there is a need to assess recent progress in reducing excess deaths and years of potential life lost among the Black population compared with the White population, the study said.

