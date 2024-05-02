Lightning strikes kill 11 in 5 districts

At least 11 were killed and nine others injured by lightning strikes in Cumilla, Rangamati, Sylhet, Khagrachhari and Cox's Bazar districts today (2 May).

In Cumilla, at least four people were killed when thunderbolts struck in different areas of the district in the afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Atikul Islam, 50, of Sadar Dakshin Upazila's Suryanagar village, Doultur Rahman, 47, of Chandina's Kishmat Srimantpur village, Alam Hossain, of Burichong's Panchora Noapara village and Mokhlesur Rahman, 58, of Devidwar's Dhamati village.

"We are getting reports of scattered deaths due to lightning strikes. It will take some more time to know the exact number," Pankaj Barua, Cumilla additional deputy commissioner (General) told the Business Standard.

In Rangamati, three people were killed and seven others injured when thunderbolts struck them in separate places in the morning, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Najir Ahmed, 50, a resident of Sylheti Para in Rangamati district town, Baharjan Begum, 55, wife of Lal Mia of Baghaichari upazila and Tripura Grihini, 37 of Sajek.

Dr Shawkat Akbar Khan, resident medical officer of Rangamati General Hospital, said Najir Ahmed died on the spot when a thunder bolt struck him while he was catching fish at Kaptai Lake in the morning.

Meanwhile, Baharjan was killed by the lightning strike while bringing cattle from the field amid rain, said Jasmin Chakma, chairman of Rupkari union.

A goat also died during lightning.

On the other hand, Tripura Grihini was killed when a streak of thunderbolt hit him while she working at her yard in Sajek's Longthianpara.

Shirin Akter, Baghaichhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), said two people—Baharjan and Tripura died in the upazila and Tk 10,000 each was provided to the family members of the deceased.

Seven people were also injured during lightning strikes in different parts of the district.

In Cox's Bazar, two workers were killed as a thunderbolt struck them in separate places at Chhari Para in Pekua upazila of Cox's Bazar district early Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Didarul Islam, 35, son of Jamir and Md Arman, 25, son of Jamal of the upazila.

Yunus Chowdhury, chairman of Magnama union, said Didar died on the spot when a streak of thunderbolt struck him while he was working at the salt field at Kodailladiya early this morning.

Meanwhile, Arman was hit by lightning strike and died on the spot when he was working in the early morning, said Rajakhali Union chairman Nazrul Islam Shikdar.

In Khagrachhari, a schoolboy was killed by lightning strike while picking up mango during storm at Matiranga upazila on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Yeasin Arfat of Ibrahim Para in the upazila, said Daizy Chakraborty, Matiranga Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO).

In Sylhet, a farmer was killed and two others injured when a thunderbolt struck them while they were harvesting boro paddy at Dighirpara East union of Kanaighat upazila on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Babul Ahmed, 48, son of Abdus Salam.

Abdul Mumin Chowdhury, chairman of Dighirpara East union, said Babul's nephew Fahim Ahmed, 17 and Pradeep Biswas, son of Babu Biswas were also injured.

Lightning strikes kill 250 people on average every year in the country, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department. Thunderbolts also kill or injure a large number of livestocks.

Lightning strikes mostly occur from April to May till June and most of the deaths occur in flat lands and haor areas.

According to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, 2,164 people died in lightning strikes in the country from 2011 to 2020. Considering the upward trend, the government in 2016 declared it as a national disaster.