1.61 lakh die annually from tobacco-related diseases in Bangladesh: Experts

Health

TBS Report
24 February, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 05:57 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

As many as 1,61,000 people die every year from tobacco-related diseases in Bangladesh, experts have said.

They also called for an urgent amendment to the existing tobacco control laws to prevent premature deaths caused by tobacco and protect public health.

"Around 3.70 crore adults in Bangladesh use tobacco, and 3.84 crore adults are exposed to secondhand smoke in public places, including workplaces and public transport," said Prof Dr Sohel Reza Chowdhury, head of Pathology and Research at the National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute, during a seminar organised at the institute on Saturday.

Presenting the main article at the seminar, titled "Role of Physicians in Tobacco Control: A Bangladesh Perspective," he said excessive use of tobacco products is one of the leading causes of heart disease, cancer, chest diseases and many other preventable diseases and deaths.

Chaired by the President of the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh Prof Dr Khondker Abdul Awal Rizvi, the foundation's Director Brig Gen (retd) Prof Dr Younusur Rahman delivered the welcome speech at the event. 

Addressing as a special guest, Bangladesh Cancer Society President Prof Golam Mohiuddin Faruque said physicians can play a leading role in tobacco control.

"They can create awareness among patients and encourage them to quit tobacco use. As such, the public will be discouraged from using tobacco."

In his speech, Heart Foundation President Prof Dr Rizvi said the detrimental effects of tobacco extend to every organ of the body, as observed during medical interventions.

Tobacco / tobacco consumption / Deaths

