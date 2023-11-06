Two children drown in pond in Ctg

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 07:21 pm

Two children drown in pond in Ctg

Local UP member Syed Md Yasin confirmed the deaths of the two children

Representational Image
Representational Image

Two children, aged 5 and 3, died after drowning in the water of a pond in Raozan upazila of Chattogram on Monday (6 November). 

The deceased– Samira (5), daughter of Dubai expatriate Md Salauddin, and Raikha (3), daughter of Md Kamal – were cousins.

The incident took place at the pond located near the house of Nurul Islam Saudagar in Ward No 1 of Bagwan Union of the upazila around 9:00 am on Monday.

Local UP member Syed Md Yasin confirmed the deaths of the two children.

He said Samira and Raikha woke up in the morning and after having breakfast went out to play. 

"When Samira's mother went to the pond to wash her clothes, she saw two children floating in the pond," he said.

"Later, on hearing the screams of the mother, locals rescued them from the pond and took them to a local hospital where on-duty doctors declared them dead," he added.

 

