Google to invest $10 Billion in India's digitisation

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (23 June) and said that Google is investing $10 billion in India's digitisation fund, reports The Print citing ANI.

"It was an honour to meet PM Modi during the historic visit to the US," Pichai said adding, "We shared with the prime minister that Google is investing $10 billion in India's digitisation fund."

He announced that Google is opening their global fintech operation centre in GIFT City, Gujarat.

He also praised the Prime Minister's vision for Digital India, the flagship campaign of the Modi-led government.

"PM's vision for Digital India was way ahead of his time I now see it as a blueprint that other countries are looking to do," the Google CEO said.

In July 2020, Google announced its plans to invest $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years, according to media reports.

"That includes our efforts to build a single, unified AI model that will be capable of handling over 100 Indian languages across speech and text – part of our global effort to bring the world's 1,000 most-spoken languages online and to help people access knowledge and information in their preferred language," Pichai said last year during a visit to India.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Indian tech executives on the final day of his three-day visit to the United States that concluded yesterday (23 June).

He travelled to Washington DC at the invitation of the US president, becoming only the third leader to be afforded a formal state visit by Biden.