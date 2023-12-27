8 dead, 1 missing in Australia after severe thunderstorms

World+Biz

Reuters
27 December, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 09:06 am

Related News

8 dead, 1 missing in Australia after severe thunderstorms

Three men were killed after a yacht with 11 onboard capsized near Green Island in Moreton Bay

Reuters
27 December, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 09:06 am
Floodwaters at Lake Placid in Cairns, Australia after former Tropical Cyclone Jasper made landfall earlier this month, Dec 18, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Floodwaters at Lake Placid in Cairns, Australia after former Tropical Cyclone Jasper made landfall earlier this month, Dec 18, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Eight people were killed and one is missing in Australia after severe thunderstorms battered the country's east over the Christmas holidays, authorities said on Wednesday, with tens of thousands of properties still without power.

Wild weather lashed the states of Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland on Dec. 25 and 26 bringing large hailstones and torrential rains. Strong winds blew off roofs and brought down trees in some of the worst-affected areas.

Three men were killed after a yacht with 11 onboard capsized near Green Island in Moreton Bay, Queensland state Police Commissioner Katarina Carrol told reporters.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A nine-year-old girl and a woman were found dead in separate incidents in Queensland after they were swept away in flooded stormwater drains. Two were killed by falling trees.

Authorities warned that fast-rising rivers and streams could burst banks inundating campgrounds, which usually become crowded during the Christmas and New Year weeks.

A woman was found dead in a campground in Victoria after flood waters receded, police said.

Queensland's state-owned Energex said more than 90,000 households were still without power following the storms, adding it had sustained severe damage to its network with hundreds of power lines down and it would take days to restore power.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology has forecast further rain though the wild weather was expected to ease later on Wednesday.

Top News

thunderstorm / Natural disasters / australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Supply chains are breaking. They'll rebuild stronger

2h | Panorama
BNF’s procession in Bashabo to support Shafi Ullah Andolon - their Dhaka-9 candidate contesting on Television symbol - with party Chairman Abul Kalam Azad in the middle. PHOTO: MASUM BILLAH

12 MP candidates and a procession of about 25 people

2h | Panorama
Masud Khan. Sketch: TBS

'Small cement companies will find it difficult to absorb the shock'

2h | Panorama
Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

19h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The United States started attacking Iraq!

The United States started attacking Iraq!

12h | Videos
Child abuse images created with AI

Child abuse images created with AI

39m | Videos
Environmentally polluting steel industry waste fetches dollars

Environmentally polluting steel industry waste fetches dollars

2h | Videos
Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

13h | Videos