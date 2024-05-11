Dhaka wakes up to flooded streets

Dhaka experienced 87mm of rainfall in two hours from 7:15am Saturday morning. Photo: UNB

Residents of Dhaka woke up to waterlogged streets on Saturday morning after showers lashed the city.

The rains coupled with gusty wind started around 7:15am and continued till 8:30am.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has recorded 87 mm of rainfall in two hours from 7:15 am, said meteorologist Md Omar Faruk.

The city dwellers experienced waterlogging in many areas before the monsoon that again exposed the poor drainage system of the capital.

Many low-lying areas in the capital including Mirpur, Mouchak, Rampur, Badda, Moghbazar, Rampur and Khilkhet went under rainwater, causing immense sufferings to its residents.

Many people were seen wading through ankle-deep water in these areas to reach their destination.

Though today is a government holiday, many schools were kept open to recover the leaning losses caused by the closure due to heat wave across the country last month.

School students and office-goers faced difficulties to reach their destinations due to lack of transport in the morning.

A regular Met office bulletin on Saturday said, rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram division; at a few places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions with hails at isolated places.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.