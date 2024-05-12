Renata sends first drug shipment to Australia

Renata has shipped the consignment of its first registered product in Australia, Levonorgestrel 1.5 mg - known by its brand name Novella - 1.

This event hallmarks Renata's expansion into yet another stringent regulated market, attributing to the quality assured global standards of its products.

Levonorgestrel is approved by the World Health Organisation, amongst other regulatory authority bodies such as the US FDA and Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), as a first line oral emergency contraceptive pill.

Being a potent product, it is manufactured and supplied from Renata's TGA approved state-of-the-art potent product facility.

The distribution and commercialisation of Levonorgestrel will be through Renata's partner, Nova Pharmaceuticals Australasia Pty Ltd.

Nova Pharmaceuticals has been a leader in market supply of pharmaceutical products to all pharmacies and supermarkets in Australia for the last 18 years.

The commercial launch of Levonorgestrel, with two other products in queue for registration in Australia, would further bolster Renata's growing market access worldwide.