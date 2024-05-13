Heavy rain, dust storm lashes parts of India's Mumbai; airport operations suspended

South Asia

Hindustan Times
13 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 05:59 pm

Heavy rain, dust storm lashes parts of India's Mumbai; airport operations suspended

Apart from Mumbai, neighbouring cities Thane and Satara also witnessed heavy rains

Hindustan Times
13 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 05:59 pm
Photo: HT
Photo: HT

Indian city Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by a massive dust storm around 3pm on Monday.

Apart from Mumbai, neighbouring cities Thane and Satara also witnessed heavy rains. The Mumbai Airport runway was also closed from 3:57pm due to bad visibility.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out," the India Meteorological Department said.

The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) of Mumbai has also issued a yellow alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Solapur, Latur, Beed, Nagpur, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The regions are likely to receive thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places, the weather department has said.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for regions including Pune, Satara, Sangli, Nashik, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna and Parbhani districts. Strong winds caused trees to fall in several areas.

 

