Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

Videos

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 11:22 am

Related News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

14m | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

2h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

18h | Wealth
At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

If AI ever becomes sentient, it will let us know

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

1h | Videos
New mocktails station in town

New mocktails station in town

2h | Videos
Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

13h | Videos
The incredible story of footballer Awer Mabil

The incredible story of footballer Awer Mabil

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh