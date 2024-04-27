Govt finds 2.18 lakh factories, establishments in unregistered

At least 2.18 lakh factories and establishments across the country are not registered with the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE), its Inspector General Abdur Rahim Khan has said.

About 3,500 garment factories, most of which produce apparels for the local market, are on the list of unregistered factories, the DIFE boss told TBS after holding a press conference in the capital's Shrama Bhaban today.

Currently, the number of registered factories and establishments in the country is 81,000, according to him.

A factory or establishment needs to get registered with the DIFE, if it has a workforce of more than five.

Another senior official of the government body told TBS that almost all the unregistered entities are essentially shops or such establishments, except for a few ones.

"The DIFE is taking care of whether those factories are complying with the labour regulations even if they are not registered," he said.

Accidents and huge casualties are often reported in factories and establishments in Bangladesh. But after the incidents, it is known that they lacked registration or compliance.

A week ago, the US issued a fresh 11-point action plan for the development of the Labour rights situation in Bangladesh.

Drawing attention to this, the DIFE top official said, "We are not worried about any kind of action plan."

Stating that there is no complete database of labourers in Bangladesh, he said, "I have started a programme called labour information management system. It will contain necessary information including the number of workers."

'No more unskilled workers to be sent abroad'

Earlier, at the press conference, Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, state minister for labour and employment, said efforts were underway to establish the Directorate of Labour and Employment to ensure that unskilled workers cannot be sent abroad.

He also pledged to eliminate irregularities and corruption within the ministry. "Identify any irregularities you observe. I am committed to doing my best to build an ideal ministry."

Opposing the statements of different international organisations about labour rights in Bangladesh, the state minister said, "Why was the May Day created? Because workers died in Chicago. But we don't have such problems here."

The state minister also talked about the plan to pass the amendment of Bangladesh Labour Act in the next session of the Parliament.

Mahbub Ahmed, secretary to the ministry of labour, added, "This is not the case that the Labour Law will be amended as the EU or the ILO is insisting on doing so. It is being done as the government is labour-friendly."

Green Factory Award 2023 goes to 29 factories

The Labour and Employment Ministry on Saturday disclosed the names of 29 environment-friendly factories for the Green Factory Award-2023.

The award will be formally handed over to them at an event at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre today.

The awarded 29 green factories have been picked up from the sectors like RMG, textiles, tea, cement, plastic, leather, pharmaceuticals, tiles, ceramics, electronics, and processed food industries.

"Over 200 factories in the country have already received international recognition for their environmentally friendly practices, with more being added to the list," said DIFE chief Abdur Rahim Khan.

The 29 factories under 12 categories are:

AR Jeans Producers, Mahmuda Artists, Evitex Dress Shirt, Designer Fashion, Ashulia,and Southern Garments under the RMG (Woven) category.

Pakija Knit Composite, Epyllion Knitwears, Laila Styles, GMS Textiles, Genesis Fashions, and ACOTEX Bangladesh under the RMG (Knitwear) category.

Four H Dyeing and Printing, Envoy Textiles, Pahartali Textile & Hosiery Mills under the textile category.

Mirzapore Tea Garden, Chatlapur Tea Factory, Jerin Tea Garden, and Gazipur Tea Garden, under the tea industry category.

Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh), Apex Footwear, and FB Footwear under the leather (finished goods) category.

SAF Industries bagged the award under the leather (tannery) category.

Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh, and Heidelberg Cement Bangladesh under the cement category.

Banga Building Materials, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Shinepukur Ceramics, and Walton Hi-Tech Industries snatched the award under the rest of the categories.