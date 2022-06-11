‘Padma Bridge to give big boost to business in South’

The Padma Bridge is expected to give a big boost to trade and commerce in the south-western part of the country, but to tap the full potential, it is necessary to create a business-friendly environment and set up environment-friendly industries in a planned manner, journalists and policymakers said at a seminar on Saturday.

"If it is possible to create a business-friendly environment, the southern region will be the most developed area in the coming days," State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk told the event, adding that the businessmen of the Barishal division have to set up industries in their locality for the development of the region.

Organised by the Barishal Divisional Journalist Association (BDJA), the seminar titled "Padma Bridge: Weaving the dream of the south" at Dhaka Reporters Unity was chaired by the association's President Tarikul Islam Masum.

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "Many had repeatedly said the government would not be able to build the Padma Bridge. But, the prime minister has proved them wrong. The Padma Bridge is a dream of the countrymen and the prime minister is the mastermind behind this great job."

Regarding the construction of a bridge from Bhola to Barishal, the minister said the bridge in that location is technically and economically feasible. "We are seriously examining the feasibility," he added.

Addressing the event, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said, "New doors of economy will open through the inauguration of the Padma Bridge. In the future, Bangladesh will have rail connectivity with India, Nepal and Bhutan. It is happening because of the Padma Bridge."

Zahid Faruk informed the programme that a project worth Tk1,200 crore has been undertaken to prevent coastal erosion in Kuakata.