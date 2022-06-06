Padma Bridge opens door for new industries, employment

Economy

Kazi Monirujjaman Monir
06 June, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 01:58 pm

Related News

Padma Bridge opens door for new industries, employment

The south-eastern districts of the country were isolated for a long time because of the Padma River and no industrial establishments were formed due to a lack of communication

Kazi Monirujjaman Monir
06 June, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 01:58 pm
Under-construction Padma bridge. Photo: BSS
Under-construction Padma bridge. Photo: BSS

The Padma Bridge will not only connect two sides of the mighty Padma River it will also boost the country's economy with fresh industries and jobs, according to industrialists and locals.

Some last-minute tasks are nearing completion to ready the much-awaited bridge for its formal flag-off on 25 June.

The 6.15-km long bridge is expected to create huge economic opportunities as numerous public and private industries are being set up in the vast areas around the bridge.

The construction of Sheikh Hasina Nakshipalli, apparel factories, cold storage, gas stations, and industrial parks are going on in full swing with promises of new jobs for the unemployed. Expanding local business and trade, the bridge is expected to significantly boost the national economy.

The south-eastern districts of the country were isolated for a long time because of the Padma River and no industrial establishments were formed due to a lack of communication.

Industry owners had little to no interest in building businesses in these districts because the Padma River had to be crossed by ferry. The ferry crossing is a nightmare for business communication as it involves a lot of suffering including being stranded at the ferry ghat for days, loss of goods, and cancellation of shipments.

But industrialists started to rethink their plans once the progress of the Padma Bridge construction became visible. Several industry owners started buying land for the construction of factories in the area. After developing the land, they have now begun construction work of infrastructure.

Sheikh Hasina Nakshipalli is being developed on 120 acres of land in the Naodoba and Kutubpur areas of Shibchar upazila at the Jajira end of Shariatpur. In the first phase, the construction of boundary wall and land development work is nearing completion at Tk307.45 crore. The infrastructure building will start in the second phase.

Bangladesh Handloom Board is implementing the handloom village project intending to create employment for weavers, improve product quality, as well as boost the supply of textiles in the international market. Aside from building loom sheds, schools, mosques, and playgrounds will also be constructed under this project.

Visiting the project area On Sunday, labourers and engineers were seen working in full force on both sides of the approach road of the Shariatpur-Naodoba Padma Bridge. The vast land was being levelled by filling sand with excavators, a long boundary wall is being constructed, and the construction of a building is progressing at a rapid pace.

Chinmoy Sardar, project manager of Khokan Construction and Engineering Limited, said, "The sand filling work at Sheikh Hasina Nakshipalli would be completed by June. The work of the border wall is almost 50% complete. Now we are starting construction work of main structures."

"Some 2,000 weavers would be rehabilitated here in the first phase. There are plans to increase the number of weavers step by step. Sheds will be built for the weavers' accommodation and markets," he added.

Entrepreneurs also have plans to make sauces from Shariatpur tomatoes, process garlic into powder packets, and process the honey produced from black cumin in the region and export them abroad.

Mubarak Ali Sikder, chairman of Mastrade International Garments Ltd, said thanks to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for providing immense economic opportunities to the people of South Bengal through the Padma Bridge.

"I am creating an industrial park by taking advantage of the Padma Bridge. For that I have started working with 40 bighas of land in the first phase," he said.

Badal Jamaddar of the Naodoba area said, "The Padma Bridge will draw a huge amount of vehicles from far and near. That is why I bought land to build a gas station with LPG and CNG gas support. Documents have been submitted for the license and the construction work will start after getting permission."

Ayesha Begum, a resident of Naria upazila, said, "We earn a living by working. Girls and boys from our area go far and wide to work in garments. Now, garments are coming near our home. We don't have to go far for work."

Top News

Padma Bridge / Padma River / Bangladesh Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Ahmed Khan. Illustration: TBS

‘I don’t think private depots properly comply with the fire safety guidelines’ 

1h | Panorama
Photos : Courtesy

Bitsy: Toys to spark your child’s inner creativity

2h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Vitamix E310: The expert blender for your kitchen

1h | Brands
Mominul Hoque was on the phone with his father when he had already lost a leg from the explosion. Sumon had to run over corpses to escape the fire. Photos: TBS

Death of many dreams as families told to prepare for the worst

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

3h | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

3h | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

17h | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

4
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata