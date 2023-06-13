Why private resident doctors spearheading the pay-rise movement?

How do we picture a doctor if we close our eyes? Is it, a white-coat individual relentlessly working with his tool in pursuit of healing for help-seeking ill patients? Thus, the realm of medical profession casually fades the illuminating heroic tales of resilience and dedication of this specific professional community.

However, behind the polished facade of the white coat, lies a poignant narrative that demands attention. Today, we delve into the untold story of resident doctors, who bear the weight of heavy duties, endure meagre pay, and navigate the treacherous path of academic and career ambitions, all while grappling with the silent spectre of depression.

At the forefront of healthcare institutions, junior doctors embody the epitome of dedication, braving endless hours, sleepless nights, and daunting responsibilities. In case of medical colleges, specialized institutions and the fatherly Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), resident doctors are the role-player for upfront health care delivery.

Photo: Courtesy

Usually, a junior doctor hurdles a ton to get chance to admission in any of the disciplines of post-graduation to become a specialist doctor and this pathway is harder that it can be narrated. There are fewer seats and more and more candidates every year, making the competition inhuman and tough. And after getting admitted as private resident doctor in course, they are given a irregular monthly allowance of 20,000 taka only. And with this economical slough at this inflation, one resident doctor has to pay for his food, shelter, family, parents, spouse, children and academic tools. Conquering this unimaginable and uneven fight, they are still working day and night to offer us a better health care delivery at their concerned specialty institutions.

These aspiring healers form the lifeblood of medical college hospitals and institutions, with their unwavering commitment to patient care. Yet, buried beneath their unwavering determination, a harsh reality looms large: the struggle against unreasonably long working hours. In the relentless pursuit of medical excellence, these young physicians and surgeons find themselves toiling endlessly, their personal lives left as mere vestiges of what they once were.

Compounding this profound commitment is the issue of remuneration, which paradoxically fails to match the colossal efforts of these budding healthcare warriors. As they venture into the realm of postgraduate study, junior doctors often find themselves grappling with financial burdens that seem insurmountable. The formidable cost of advanced education, coupled with rising living expenses, presents a formidable challenge to these individuals whose unyielding passion for specialized medical service is met with modest compensation.

Photo: Courtesy

Beyond the physical and financial toll, resident doctors wage an equally fierce battle in the realm of academia. The pursuit of postgraduate education thrusts these physicians-in-training into a relentless torrent of exams, CMEs, thesis, protocol, research, and intellectual rigor. The weight of expectation is palpable, as their dreams of specialization dangle precariously on the outcome of every assessment. This perpetual pressure knows no bounds when only they are not paid over several months carding the reason of budget shortage from ministry or BSMMU bodies.

Even as the statistics tell us that a fund of 400 core taka have been stated unutilized and refunded to the Centre. It is to mention that BCPS also provides an irregular amount to 20,000 taka to trainees of FCPS course that is another financial brutality to brilliant academic junior doctors.

The repercussions of this arduous journey of private resident doctors and FCPS trainees manifest in the form of a silent menace, called 'depression'.

These private resident doctors are not allowed, by law, to practice as freelancer anywhere else. I actually don't know how this obligation is helpful for our patients and health system, however, this is undoubtedly a financial burden to these healer souls.

In a long-awaited display of unity and unwavering determination, private resident doctors of different post-graduation courses have ignited a movement for change, demanding a significant increase in their allowances to BDT 50,000. The air at the prestigious BSMMU campus and other esteemed institutions has been filled with echoes of resilience as these young healers came together to form a human wall adorned with powerful slogans.

Photo: Courtesy

With every step, the junior resident doctors exuded a resplendent aura of purpose, their synchronized strides echoing the beating heart of a collective voice yearning for justice. With unwavering conviction etched upon their faces, these doctors stood side by side, forming an unyielding barrier of humanity against the backdrop of their institutional abode.

Their selfless dedication to their profession, coupled with an unyielding commitment to fair compensation, has become a clarion call that resonates far beyond the boundaries of the institutions they call home. May their efforts kindle a brighter future for all junior resident doctors, lighting a path towards a healthcare landscape that values their tireless contributions and grants them the recognition they so rightfully deserve.

As a society, it is imperative that we shed light on the struggles of junior doctors. Their heavy-duty commitments, meager pay, and battles with depression deserve acknowledgement and proactive steps towards reform and compensation. By fostering a culture of support, understanding, and resilience, we can nourish the environment that encourage the specialists of tomorrow, ensuring a brighter future for both healthcare professionals and the patients they serve.

Dr Rajib Dey Sarker is a General Surgery Specialist and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Vocal artist (Bangladesh Betar) and Columnist. He can be reached at rajibdey[email protected]

